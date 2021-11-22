Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department Crime Report for November 22
Published 2:27 pm Monday, November 22, 2021
Arrest(s):
1 Driving with suspended license, reckless driving
Report(s):
3 Accidents
3 Agency assists
3 Alarms
3 Animal complaints
1 Residential burglary (County Road 217)
1 Civil matter
1 Death
2 Disturbances
3 Follow up
4 Information
1 Juvenile complaint
1 Malicious mischief
2 Reckless driving
1 Road obstruction
21 Service calls
1 Suspicious activity
4 Suspicious persons
1 Suspicious vehicle
3 Transports
1 Tresspassing
2 Welfare concerns