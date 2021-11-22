Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department Crime Report for November 22

Published 2:27 pm Monday, November 22, 2021

By Staff Report

Arrest(s):

1 Driving with suspended license, reckless driving

Report(s):

3 Accidents

3 Agency assists

3 Alarms

3 Animal complaints

1 Residential burglary (County Road 217)

1 Civil matter

1 Death

2 Disturbances

3 Follow up

4 Information

1 Juvenile complaint

1 Malicious mischief

2 Reckless driving

1 Road obstruction

21 Service calls

1 Suspicious activity

4 Suspicious persons

1 Suspicious vehicle

3 Transports

1 Tresspassing

2 Welfare concerns

