Oxford Police Department Crime Report for November 22

Published 2:35 pm Monday, November 22, 2021

By Staff Report

54 Tickets

17 Accidents

Arrest(s):

1 Domestic violence – simple assault

1 DUI 1st

1 DUI 1st, careless driving

1 DUI 1st, improper equipment

1 DUI 1st, speeding

2 Noise violations – vehicle

1 Petit larceny, simple assault

1 Possession of a schedule IV drug, speeding

1 Possession of paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest

1 Possession of paraphernalia, ran red light

1 Possession of paraphernalia, one headlight

3 Public drunk

1 Public drunk, fake ID, minor in possession of alcohol

Report(s)

1 Alarm

4 Ambulance assists

1 Civil matter

1 Credit card fraud

2 Cyberstalking

6 Disturbing the peace

2 Domestic disturbances

1 Forgery

1 Grand larceny

1 Improper parking

1 Lost property

1 Motorist assist

1 Petit larceny

6 Suspicious activities

2 Trespassing

6 Vehicle searches

5 Welfare concerns

