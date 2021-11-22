Oxford Police Department Crime Report for November 22
Published 2:35 pm Monday, November 22, 2021
54 Tickets
17 Accidents
Arrest(s):
1 Domestic violence – simple assault
1 DUI 1st
1 DUI 1st, careless driving
1 DUI 1st, improper equipment
1 DUI 1st, speeding
2 Noise violations – vehicle
1 Petit larceny, simple assault
1 Possession of a schedule IV drug, speeding
1 Possession of paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest
1 Possession of paraphernalia, ran red light
1 Possession of paraphernalia, one headlight
3 Public drunk
1 Public drunk, fake ID, minor in possession of alcohol
Report(s)
1 Alarm
4 Ambulance assists
1 Civil matter
1 Credit card fraud
2 Cyberstalking
6 Disturbing the peace
2 Domestic disturbances
1 Forgery
1 Grand larceny
1 Improper parking
1 Lost property
1 Motorist assist
1 Petit larceny
6 Suspicious activities
2 Trespassing
6 Vehicle searches
5 Welfare concerns