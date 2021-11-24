EDF offers Early Bird Sale for the 5th Annual Landscaping Camp
Published 3:22 pm Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Set your sights on the most beautiful campus in America. The Oxford-Lafayette County Economic Development Foundation is rolling out the Green Carpet with an Early Bird Sale of $200, making this an ideal Christmas gift for any garden lover.
The Landscaping Camp is set for Memorial weekend, May 27-28. with University of Mississippi Director of Landscape Services Jeff McManus as the featured speaker.
“It’s fun to put together a couple of passions like you get people who love gardening and green thumb aspect of life,” said McManus. “Then you also bring in the other element of people who love Oxford and love Ole Miss who are there at well. You put those passions together, it makes perfect
He is the guru behind the national accolades for making Ole Miss the most beautiful campus in the country along with other professionals. Campers will take a personal tour of the Ole Miss Campus with McManus and also learn his famous skill: pruning.
“We are so excited to be celebrating our 5th year of the Landscaping Camp,” stated Rosie Vassallo, director of retiree attraction for the EDF and camp director. “When I came up with the idea of showcasing the accolades of the Ole Miss Campus six years ago and partnering with Jeff McManus and the University of Mississippi, we had no idea how many tourists it would generate to our community. Campers have attended from Texas, Tennessee, California, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Wisconsin and all across Mississippi.”
Vassallo said each year has been a huge success as campers indulge their passion for outdoor space and field trips, receiving the best advice from McManus and other botanical experts along with tips and tricks on how one can do the same to their home.
The camp is designed to include practical advice, low maintenance techniques and creative approaches to beautifying landscapes of any size. Landscape Camp also designed to encourage tourist to consider Oxford, as their next destination.
“Everyone who has come and has gotten it as a gift always tells us what a fun gift it was, how surprised they were, how much they love it and that they will be back next year,” said McManus.
The camp begins with an opening night dinner and book signing, where attendees will receive a copy of one of McManus’s books.
The memorial weekend line-up of speakers along with McManus includes Wendy Carmean, a Plantscaper owner of Wend & Willow Florals, she’ll be speaking on “Front Porch Curb Appeal;” Ken Hackman, Zoological Field Studies Coordinator for Madison Central High School, will be focusing on “Gardening For the Birds;” while Karen Travillo, a Master Gardener for Lafayette County, will be educating our campers on “Attractive Fast Growing Noninvasive Vines.”
To top it off an exclusive tour will also take place on route the famous Double Decker Bus to the beautifully landscaped home of Bo and Jodie Marsalis which is inspired by McManus and campers can enjoy seeing historic sites of the City Oxford along the way.
McManus said if you are having a hard time find a present for a person who has everything, the Landscaping Camp would offer them a unique and fun experience.
“This is a perfect gift,” he said. “They get to go and have a great weekend in Oxford, Mississippi. There so much in the value that they have it at. It’s a great deal.”
Campers are encouraged to pack comfortable shoes and a camera and to reserve their spot for the Landscaping Camp today.
Deadline to take advantage of the Early Bird offer is January 1st, after that date the price will be $300. Attendance is limited so don’t delay. For more information, contact Rosie Vassallo at 662-234-4651 or by rosie@oxfordms.com.
There will be no tents at this camp. The Inn at Ole Miss is pleased to offer the discounted rate of $109 per night for a Deluxe Accommodation or $149 for a Deluxe Suite per night. These rates listed are for single/double occupancy. There will be a $10 per person fee for additional adults.
Reservations may be made online at www.theinnatolemiss.com and reference the Landscape Camp or by calling 1-888-486-7666. Deadline for discounted rate is April 27, 2022.
Presenting sponsors include The University of Mississippi, The Dabney Nursery, The Inn at Ole Miss, Grace Realty Group, Visit Oxford, Stages MS Magazine, At Home Memphis and Midsouth Magazine. Hospitality Sponsors include B&B Concrete, mTrade, Stouts, Mississippi Federal Credit Union, Sneed’s Ace Hardware, MaxxSouth and Oxford Eye Clinic & Optical.