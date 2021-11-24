EDF offers Early Bird Sale for the 5th Annual Landscaping Camp

Set your sights on the most beautiful campus in America. The Oxford-Lafayette County Economic Development Foundation is rolling out the Green Carpet with an Early Bird Sale of $200, making this an ideal Christmas gift for any garden lover.

The Landscaping Camp is set for Memorial weekend, May 27-28. with University of Mississippi Director of Landscape Services Jeff McManus as the featured speaker.

“It’s fun to put together a couple of passions like you get people who love gardening and green thumb aspect of life,” said McManus. “Then you also bring in the other element of people who love Oxford and love Ole Miss who are there at well. You put those passions together, it makes perfect

He is the guru behind the national accolades for making Ole Miss the most beautiful campus in the country along with other professionals. Campers will take a personal tour of the Ole Miss Campus with McManus and also learn his famous skill: pruning.