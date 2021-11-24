Smokers have higher risk for Type 2 Diabetes

The more cigarettes you smoke, the higher your risk for developing type 2 diabetes.

According to the most recent data from the Mississippi State Department of Health, in 2016, Mississippi ranked first in the nation for overall diabetes prevalence, with an estimated 308,295 adult Mississippians living with diabetes (over 13.6% of the adult population). Diabetes accounted for 1,083 deaths in Mississippi in 2016.

According to the office of Tobacco Control at The Mississippi State Department of Health 23.0% of all adults in Mississippi reported current cigarette use.

Bill B. had diabetes. He quit smoking the day his leg was amputated.

“Having diabetes and being a smoker—my doctors always warned me about the bad things that could happen,” said Bill. “Did I listen? No!”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) say those who smoke cigarettes are 30%-40% likely to develop type 2 diabetes compared to nonsmokers. If you have diabetes and you smoke, you will have a higher risk managing your insulin dosing.

“Quitting smoking provides health and protection to you, no matter when you quit,” said LuJulius Fleming, director of the Mississippi Tobacco-Free Coalition of Lafayette County. “These benefits are more important now than ever.”

For information about the dangers of cigarettes, visit www.healthyms.com/tobacco. For help with quitting, visit www.quitlinems.com or call the Mississippi Tobacco Quitline at 1-800-QUIT-NOW.