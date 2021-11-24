Taylor community parade to honor community leader Van Wortham

On Saturday, December 4, community residents in and around Taylor are invited to participate in or view the annual Taylor Christmas parade.

The parade will honor Van Wortham, a lifelong Taylor resident and community leader. Wortham organized the first Taylor Christmas parade ten years ago, leading it on his tractor.

Although Wortham passed away in April, those in the community wish to honor him by continuing this beloved tradition. Parade participants will line up at the Taylor Baptist Church no later than 1:30.

Anyone who wishes to join the parade should bring your float, 4 wheeler, bicycle, tractor, classic car, or just your two legs to the Taylor Baptist Church by 1:30pm on December 4th.

The parade will begin at the church and go down Main Street, loop through Plein Air subdivision and return to the church. Everyone is welcome.