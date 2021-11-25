Rebels win the Egg Bowl 31-21, topping the Bulldogs for the second year in a row

The Ole Miss Rebels (10-2) won the Egg Bowl on a rainy cold night in Starkville, dominating Mississippi State (7-3. This is not only an SEC win, but is the first time in program history that the Rebels have gone 10-2 in a single season.

The Rebels defense held the Bulldogs second half offensive attack with 15 points in the forth quarter.

Ole Miss quarter back Matt Corral complete 234 yards, 1 TD and 1 interception.. Mississippi State’s Will Rogers III completed 336 yards and 1 TD in his last regular season game as quarter back. The win may mean a Sugar Bowl bid for the Rebels and a top six bowl bid.

Jerrion Ealy, running back, had 16 receptions and 60 yards. Dontario Drummond, wide receiver, had 14 receptions with 138 yards.