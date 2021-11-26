The ‘Biggest, Baddest Art Show’ is back

The Oxford Artists’ Guild will be holding a meet and greet reception on Nov. 30 to kick off their 2021 “Biggest, Baddest Art Show,’” which will take place at The Powerhouse on South 14th Street, through December 12th. The public is welcome between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., and attendees will have the opportunity to meet the artists, see the winning entries, and vote for their favorite artwork.

The works will then continue to be available for viewing anytime during The Powerhouse’s hours of operation – which are usually 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – until the final date of the show.

“This is our annual show at the Powerhouse,” said Lori Blaylock, OAG Social Media Chair. “Originally, after the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council began organizing shows at the Powerhouse, the Guild had a small exhibition for several years. As the show grew in size, one of our past presidents, Carol Dorsey, deemed it the ‘Biggest, Baddest Art Show’ to reflect the large number of fantastic works on display.”

This year, there are 52 works from 26 different artists, with media ranging from photography, acrylic, oil, watercolor, to pen and ink, woodwork, and encaustic. All works in this show are new and have not been displayed before, according to Blaylock.

“The show has been professionally judged by University of Mississippi art faculty (member), Bryce Heesacker. The winning works will be ribboned at the beginning of the reception. There will also be an opportunity for all those attending the reception to vote for their favorite work,” Blaylock said. “Many works are for sale. It is a great occasion to purchase original art and support our local artists.”

Featured artists are Katherine Adams, Cindy Aune, Barbara Baine, Lori Blaylock, Cecil Bowers, Mary Bown, Tammy Oliver Cook, Jim Hendrix, Mary Margaret Hickman, Pam Locke, Ruth Ann Locke, Don Locke, Sandie McLaughlin, Nancy Mitchell, Angee Montgomery, Debbie Myers, Lee Ann O’Keefe, Laila Owens, Tiffeny Owens, Linda Peters, Susan Schove Phillips, Carol Roark, Rufus Ross, Suzanne Talbert, Lynn Wells, and Vicki Whitehead.

Established over 45 years ago, the Oxford Artists’ Guild is the oldest arts organization in Oxford, although it didn’t have a home base until somewhat recently, when they were able to utilize the upstairs level of the Sugar Magnolia Antique Mall (1919 University Ave.) for a gallery.

Currently, there are over 90 members, according to the group’s webpage, whose talents include pottery, sculpting, glass fusing, metal and iron work, ceramics, silversmithing, basketry, jewelers, mixed media, and collage.

The Guild typically also hosts annual spring shows on the Oxford Square featuring musicians and children’s activities, although its April ‘Spring Art Show’ – which highlighted 12 local artists – was held at the open air Old Armory Pavilion, on the corner of Bramlett and University Avenue, due to Covid restrictions.

New members are accepted into the Guild three to four times a year. Further information is available on their website: OxfordArtistsGuild.blogspot.com.