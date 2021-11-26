US 278 wreck claims three lives

Published 10:11 am Friday, November 26, 2021

By Maya Martin

On Thursday, November 25, 2021, at approximately 6:37 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on US 278 in Lafayette County.

An eastbound 2013 Volkswagen driven by Halie K. Tanner, 23, of Thaxton, Mississippi, collided with a 2013 Nissan Versa traveling west in the eastbound lane of US 278. The Nissan Versa was driven by Jacquette M. Davis, 52, of West Point, MS.

As a result of this crash, Halie K. Tanner, Jacquette M. Davis, and Komoto S. Davis, 48, of West Point, MS (passenger in the Nissan Versa) received fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

More News

Rebels win the Egg Bowl 31-21, topping the Bulldogs for the second year in a row

Five judges appointed to Committee on Continuing Judicial Education

Taylor community parade to honor community leader Van Wortham

EDF offers Early Bird Sale for the 5th Annual Landscaping Camp

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Are you ready to return and watch films on the big screen again?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...