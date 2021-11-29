Dunkin Donuts to come to Oxford within the year

Oxford will soon run on Dunkin within the next year!

The famous doughnut and coffee franchise will place roots in the city next year where the current UPS building is located on 1739 University Avenue.

The location will offer the full Dunkin Donuts menu to the community and plans to employ 30 people.

In a statement to Hotty Toddy, Dunkin franchisee Stephen Attard said he hopes the business will be up and running in the next six months, but supply chain issues may affect scheduling.

There are only four cities in Mississippi that have a Dunkin Donuts: one in Pearl, Gulfport and Southaven and two in Biloxi. Oxford will have the honor of being number six.