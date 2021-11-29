Oxford Police Department Crime Report for November 29
Published 2:37 pm Monday, November 29, 2021
36 Tickets
15 Accidents
Arrest(s):
1 Domestic violence – simple assault
1 DUI 1st
2 DUI 1st, careless driving
1 DUI 1st, disorderly conduct – failure to comply
1 DUI 1st, no driver’s license, careless driving
1 DUI 1st, possession of paraphernalia
1 DUI 1st, ran red light
1 Possession of paraphernalia, speeding
1 Public drunk
1 Public drunk, disorderly conduct – failure to comply
1 Suspended driver’s license, no insurance
1 Suspended driver’s license – implied consent, careless driving
2 Warrants served
Report(s):
12 Alarms
2 Ambulance assists
3 Civil matters
1 Credit card fraud
1 Cyberstalking
6 Disturbing the peace
7 Domestic disturbances
1 Identity theft
2 Improper parking
1 Lost property
2 Malicious mischief
1 Property damage
2 Shoplifting
9 Suspicious activities
1 Suspicious person
2 Suspicious vehicles
5 Vehicle searches
2 Welfare concerns