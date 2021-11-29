Oxford Police Department Crime Report for November 29

Published 2:37 pm Monday, November 29, 2021

By Staff Report

36 Tickets

15 Accidents

Arrest(s):

1 Domestic violence – simple assault

1 DUI 1st

2 DUI 1st, careless driving

1 DUI 1st, disorderly conduct – failure to comply

1 DUI 1st, no driver’s license, careless driving

1 DUI 1st, possession of paraphernalia

1 DUI 1st, ran red light

1 Possession of paraphernalia, speeding

1 Public drunk

1 Public drunk, disorderly conduct – failure to comply

1 Suspended driver’s license, no insurance

1 Suspended driver’s license – implied consent, careless driving

2 Warrants served

Report(s):

12 Alarms

2 Ambulance assists

3 Civil matters

1 Credit card fraud

1 Cyberstalking

6 Disturbing the peace

7 Domestic disturbances

1 Identity theft

2 Improper parking

1 Lost property

2 Malicious mischief

1 Property damage

2 Shoplifting

9 Suspicious activities

1 Suspicious person

2 Suspicious vehicles

5 Vehicle searches

2 Welfare concerns

