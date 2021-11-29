Walk-On’s celebrates grand opening of first Oxford restaurant

The Oxford community will soon have their new go-to restaurant for fresh Cajun and Americana cuisine served in a game day atmosphere when Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux makes its debut on Monday, Dec. 6.

Based in Baton Rouge, Walk-On’s was founded in 2003 by former LSU walk-on basketball player— and now Walk-On CEO— Brandon Landry. Leaning on the true spirit of a walk-on and building a winning culture, the brand is rapidly across the United States.

The new Walk-On’s restaurant will kick off its grand opening celebration at the new location 1735b University Avenue with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Oxford Chamber of Commerce and Landry at 10 a.m

To add to the excitement, the first 100 guests in line will be entered into a drawing for the chance to win free Walk-On’s for a year! The winner will be drawn at random and announced on opening day.

“We’re thrilled to open our doors and start serving everyone in this thriving college town,” said Franchisee Matt Gallagher. “There’s nothing like Walk-On’s in the area, so we’re excited to quickly establish the restaurant as the new go-to destination to cheer on the Rebs. We’ve hired an incredible All-American Team to help us serve our Louisiana cuisine, and we look forward to celebrating with everyone on Monday.”

When Oxford’s first Walk-On’s opens, it will mark the third in Mississippi and 59th systemwide. Walk-On’s Oxford will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight. For more information about the new restaurant, visit facebook.com/WalkOnsOxford.

At Walk-On’s, each dish is made from scratch, using fresh ingredients to bring its mouthwatering, Louisiana cuisine to life. The diverse menu features unique twists on game-day staples and upscale takes on Louisiana mainstays, such as Crawfish Etouffee, Duck & Andouille Gumbo and Krispy Kreme Donut Bread Pudding.

For a complete menu, locations and more information, visit walk-ons.com. To inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit www.walkonsfranchising.com or contact Kelly Parker, director of franchise sales & real estate, at 225-330-4533.