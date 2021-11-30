Holiday concert returns to the Ford Center

For some, the holiday season doesn’t even begin until the University of Mississippi Department of Music hosts its annual Holiday Concert.

Olivia Huey, a pianist from Pontotoc working toward her master’s degree in music education, said it’s one of her favorite concerts of the year.

“The Holiday Concert is one I savor literally every year,” Huey said. “It’s always packed full of beautiful arrangements that make me want to snuggle in a warm blanket and sip hot chocolate with the people I love.”

The concert, set for 7:30 p.m. Friday (Dec. 3) at the Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts, brings together the University Chorus, University Symphony Orchestra, Mississippians Jazz Ensemble and the UM Steel Orchestra. Don Trott, the university’s director of choral activities, organizes the concert each year.

“We are excited to be presenting our annual holiday concert in-person again this year, continuing a 19-year tradition at Ole Miss,” Trott said. “For all of the performers, it marks the beginning of our holiday season as we sing many seasonal favorites.”

Audience members can expect some beautiful arrangements of holiday favorites, said Libby Hearn, director of choral music education.

“One favorite piece is ‘Celebrate Christmas,’ arranged by Gordon Ring, a former colleague of Don’s from Longwood University who also arranged one of our favorite pieces from our recent Veteran’s Day concert,” Hearn said.

“Our choral singers are really looking forward to collaborating with the orchestra again, and four of our choral conducting graduate students will conduct, which provides a unique opportunity for them to gain experience with choral-orchestral conducting.”

The Mississippians and the Steel Orchestra will also take the stage, bringing jazz and Caribbean sounds to the show.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students, and can be purchased at the UM Box Office, 662-915-7411 or olemissboxoffice.com/.