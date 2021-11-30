OSD students recognized for highest scores on MAAP
Published 9:02 am Tuesday, November 30, 2021
Oxford School District’s November board meeting was standing-room-only as thirty-two students, with their parents, awaited certificates for achieving the highest subject area scores on the Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) in 2020-2021.
Students were recognized in Math, Science, and US History in 3rd-10th grades on last spring’s Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) state tests.
English Language Arts:
Augusta Goolsby, 3rd grade
Raymond Sang, 3rd grade
Sophie Liebenberg, 4th grade
Elizabeth Williamson, 5th grade
Henry Oyler, 6th grade
Aubrey Wigginton, 6th grade
Walker Houston, 8th grade
Andrew Atchley, 10th grade, English II
Math:
John Hill, 3rd grade
Vi Nguyen, 3rd grade
Cody Ritchie, 3rd grade
Samuel Ross, 3rd grade
Raymond Sang, 3rd grade
Adam Schnugg, 3rd grade
Brec Stone, 3rd grade
Micael Chaney, 4th grade
Walsh Driskell, 5th grade
Dev Patel, 5th grade
Jackson Stone, 5th grade
Linda Zhang, 5th grade
Alexa Farese, 6th grade
Mary Hale, 6th grade
Pearce Toms, 6th grade
Yewon Woo, 6th grade
Anderson Shows, 7th grade
Evelyne Denham, 8th grade
Jinseo Park, 7th grade, Algebra I
Jayden Bruce, 9th grade, Algebra I
Science:
Alana Weaver, 8th grade
Caroline Wilson, 8th grade
US History
Fikir Beyene, 10th grade
Walker Dabbs, 10th grade
Oxford School District reports an additional 233 students who obtained the highest scale score possible.