Oxford Christmas Parade returns to bring “Christmas Joy”

The Oxford Christmas Parade is returning to the historic Downtown Square and University Avenue on Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m.

The parade will start at 5th Street and University Avenue from the Gertrude C. Ford Center then moves towards the Square and concludes on North Lamar at Price Street where the Oxford Activity Center is located.

Executive Director of Visit Oxford Kinney Ferris said she is happy to have one of her favorite Christmas events back for another tour around the city.

“Oxford’s Christmas Parade is my favorite thing to watch and be a part of each year,” said Ferris. “I know everyone is excited to have it back and have it in person.”

A Christmas parade was planned by organizers and city officials last year, with the idea of a drive-through parade where the floats would stay put but people could drive past them in the parking lot of mTrade Park. The parade was ultimately canceled altogether for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s parade theme is “Christmas Joy” and all entries are encouraged to play Christmas-themed music, but only one Santa is allowed and will be on the final float of the parade.

Spectators can look forward to floats from local organizations like The Oxford-Lafayette Chamber of Commerce for their Shop Oxford, Oxford Dance Academy and mTrade Park among many and performances from Lafayette County Schools and Oxford Schools marching bands.

Other appearances include the Oxford Police Department and pageant winners from various competitions.

Be sure to wear comfortable shoes or bring a chair because according to Ferris, this parade will be about an hour and a half long.

“It’ll be a long one, but I think it will be fun and the weather will cooperate,” she said.

Visit Oxford and the Chamber have worked to make their usual holiday events stretch past a single weekend and have pushed for 12 days of Christmas celebrations and themed events.

“We’re trying to give people a fun holiday, family experience,” said Ferris. “This Christmas Parade is a part of that. So, we’re just encouraging people to come out and enjoy family things.”

For more information on Visit Oxford and upcoming events in Oxford, go to www.visitoxford.com.