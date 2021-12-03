PEGGY JOYCE FRENCH FISHER

Peggy Joyce French Fisher of Alcoa, TN. formerly of Oxford, MS passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021.

Peggy is survived by children, Steve Fisher (Diane) of Lakeville, IN; Lynda Ludlow (Jim) of Avon, IN; Debra Fisher of Westfield, IN; and Susan Manring (Tim) of Alcoa, TN. Peggy had 10 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Peggy was born on February 26, 1936 to the late Lloyd and Myrtie French. She graduated from Taylor High School and Indiana University. She married Rufus “Russ” Fisher on December 10, 1955. Upon retirement in 1998, they moved back to Oxford, MS.

Peggy’s husband of almost 66 years, Russ Fisher, passed away in May of 2020. However, due to COVID restrictions, there was no memorial service. A joint Memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 11th, 2021 at 11:00 am at North Oxford Baptist Church in Oxford, MS with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to American Legion Post # 55 (Oxford); North Oxford Baptist Church (Oxford); or, the American Brain Foundation