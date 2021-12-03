The Beach Boys to perform in Oxford for multi-city holiday tour

The Beach Boys announced a multi-city “Holiday Harmonies” tour that will feature a one-night show in Oxford on Dec. 11 at the Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts.

With over 100 million records worldwide and more than 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards, The Beach Boys are considered one of America’s most legendary and successful bands.

The Rock And Roll Hall of Famers were also honored at the 2001 Grammy Awards with the Lifetime Achievement Award. With more than five decades of touring under their belts, The Beach Boys have performed more concerts than any major rock band in history.

Band co-founder and lead singer Mike Love has seen the music and tourism landscape change in the industry over decades.

“In the early days touring was a little more primitive actually,” said Love. “The sound system wasn’t great and the production wasn’t fabulous, but rock and roll was relatively new. The energy levels were high and in the 60s there was a lot of excitement.”

The young adults who attended The Beach Boys in the beginning are now in their 60s, 70s or 80s and though the band’s new audience might include younger generations, Love recognizes that music is universal and can cross generational barriers.

“The neat thing about this is that John Stamos had us on Full House many, many years ago and we keep gettinging recognized and there are successive generations watching reruns,” said Love. “So we’ll get recognized or our song will. We get exposed to new generations all the time.”

The Grammy Award-winning and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band will bring their signature Southern Californian sound to this Southern town with a mix of their hits like “Surfin’” and “Kokomo,” both penned by Love. and holiday classics from the band’s Christmas album like “Lil Saint Nick” to suit the season.

Since Love penned the lyrics to dozens of the bands other chart toppers that have become eternal anthems of American youth: “Surfin’ USA,” “Surfer Girl,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Barbara Ann,” “Good Vibrations,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” and “Rock and Roll Music.”

Music for Love has always been a family affair and something that they could all enjoy together. From birthday parties to Thanksgiving and Christmas, every gathering had music.

“I can’t remember a time in my life when there wasn’t music because it’s always been there,” said Love. “My mom used to wake us up for school with her opera record and that was pretty tough to tell you the truth. It’d run you right out of the house.”

Coming from a family of musicians and singers and starting The Beach Boys with his cousins Brian, Dennis and Carl Wilson and friend Al Jardine, the music experience is centered around family— something he hopes for people attending the upcoming tour.

”It’s really neat to see younger kids who like The Beach Boys so it’s really amazing and they might even come to the concert with their parents or grandparents,” said Love. “Doing the Christmas album in the 60s and doing some of the songs in concert is a continuation of that family vibe.”

Love said he is eager to perform songs from his own holiday album, Reason for the Season that sends a message about the true meaning of Christmas.

“It’s a reminder that Christmas isn’t only about presents, the Christmas tree and get-togethers,” said Love. “It’s about the birth of Jesus, so I wanted to do a rock and roll reminder that there is a spiritual component to Christmas.”

Featuring an array of new holiday songs and Christmas classics ranging from bright guitar and horn-filled pop and rock and track to softer traditional carols and ballads, Reason for the Season was produced by Sam Hollander (One Direction, Panic! at the Disco, Train) and Steve Greenberg (Hanson, AJR) and features artists including Hanson as well as Love’s children Ambha, Brian, Christian and Hayleigh Love.

But if you’re still searching for the perfect Christmas gift, Love said their compilation box set is perfect for those who love The Beach Boys or love music in general.

Most recently, The Beach Boys released a compilation album and box set honoring the 50th anniversary of their timeless albums Feel Flows – The Sunflower and Surf’s Up Sessions 1969-1971 via Capitol Records. The expansive five CD and digital box set chronicles and explores in depth the band’s legendary career.

The expansive collection features newly remastered versions of Sunflower and Surf’s Up and boasts 135 tracks, including 108 previously unreleased tracks, live recordings, radio promos, alternate versions, alternate mixes, isolated backing tracks and a cappella versions, taken from the album sessions.

The Beach Boys are led by Love, who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago continue the legacy of the iconic band. This concert will not feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine or David Marks.

After a couple of years of hardships due to COVID-19, Love said he is excited to be back touring and is looking forward to visiting Oxford.

“We’re delighted to be able to come to Oxford and do our music,” said Love. “We’re able to do our ‘Reason for the Season’ and ‘Lil Saint Nick’ and bring some holiday cheer. It’s our joy to be able to come out and do what we do.”

The tour begins December 7 at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium in Chattanooga and the tour will make 9 more stops before concluding in Calgary, Alberta, Canada on Friday, December 31.

For a full list of dates and locations, visit thebeachboys.com or mikelove.com. Tickets for participating shows include a digital download of Mike Love’s album Reason for the Season.