Oxford Police Department Crime Report for December 6
Published 11:29 am Monday, December 6, 2021
29 Tickets
30 Accidents
Arrest(s):
1 Domestic violence – simple assault
1 DUI 1st, careless driving
1 DUI 1st, no headlights, expired driver’s license
1 Out of jurisdiction warrant, speeding
1 Possession of paraphernalia
1 Possession of schedule I drug
2 Public drunk
Report(s):
1 Alarm
2 Ambulance assists
1 Animal complaint
2 Auto-burglaries
2 Burglaries – building
2 Civil matters
6 Disturbing the peace
5 Domestic disturbances
2 Domestic violence – simple assault
1 Identity theft
2 Improper parking
2 Lost parking
2 Other agency assists
1 Phone harassment
1 Scam
2 Simple assaults
3 Suspicious activities
2 Suspicious vehicles
4 Vehicle seaches
5 Welfare concerns