Oxford Police Department Crime Report for December 6

Published 11:29 am Monday, December 6, 2021

By Staff Report

29 Tickets

30 Accidents

Arrest(s):

1 Domestic violence – simple assault

1 DUI 1st, careless driving

1 DUI 1st, no headlights, expired driver’s license

1 Out of jurisdiction warrant, speeding

1 Possession of paraphernalia

1 Possession of schedule I drug

2 Public drunk

Report(s):

1 Alarm

2 Ambulance assists

1 Animal complaint

2 Auto-burglaries

2 Burglaries – building

2 Civil matters

6 Disturbing the peace

5 Domestic disturbances

2 Domestic violence – simple assault

1 Identity theft

2 Improper parking

2 Lost parking

2 Other agency assists

1 Phone harassment

1 Scam

2 Simple assaults

3 Suspicious activities

2 Suspicious vehicles

4 Vehicle seaches

5 Welfare concerns

More News

OSD displays memorial honoring 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor

COVID-19 Omicron variant confirmed in Mississippi

Walk On celebrates grand opening with ribbon cutting ceremony, donates to Le Bonheur

Taylor celebrates the Christmas season, honors late community leader Van Wortham

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Are you ready to return and watch films on the big screen again?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...