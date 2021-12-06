WILLIAM PARK WILKES

Dr. William Park Wilkes, 86, passed away Wednesday, December 1, 2021, in Flowood, MS. Interment was at Forrest Memorial Cemetery in Batesville, MS. Rev. Dr. Mozart Dor officiated. Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford was in charge of arrangements.

Dr. Wilkes was born to the late George and Estelle Fortner Wilkes in Biloxi, MS. After attending many Universities, Dr. Wilkes finally obtained his Doctorate in Education from the University of Mississippi. After graduating from the University, he went on to work as a tenured professor for 36 years, teaching psychology.

Dr. Wilkes loved teaching; in fact it was his life. He owned and flew several planes; even rebuilding one plane from the ground up. In one of his single engine planes, he gained over 6000 hours, flying wherever he pleased. He also enjoyed fishing, reading his Joyce Meyer Bible, and in his high school years teaching sailing at the Biloxi Yacht Club. He was very academic and well versed in many languages. He could sit and talk to anyone, especially one who could keep up with his intellect and his wide variety of knowledge in different subjects. To say the least, he was a very “likeable” person and a pleasure to be around. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Wilkes, of Oxford, MS; his children, Graham Park (Christine) Wilkes, of Brandon, MS, Alison Marie Wilkes, of Oxford, and Holly (David) Ross, of Oxford; his grandchildren, Miranda (Corey) Floyd, of Louisville, KY, Makenzie Bullock, of Batesville, MS, and Brendan Jones, of Starkville, MS; his great-grandson, Theodore Floyd, of Louisville; and his sister, Betty Malley, of Pass Christian, MS.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Estelle Fortner Wilkes.

In lieu of flowers, donations and memorials can be made to the University of Mississippi Foundation in the name of Dr. William Park Wilkes (406 University Avenue Oxford, MS 38655).

