Don’t let hometown happenings distract from the season

The clouds hang heavy on this sultry day while my cold weather gear dangles in the closet until another chilly blast makes me reach for a sweater, but today the temperatures and calendar are at odds. I understand the Civic Woman’s Club’s annual Christmas parade has been rescheduled due to the chance for storms this evening, and I’m impressed at the flexibility and foresight of those in charge.

This Christmas season has been filled with wonderful events so far. Meticulous planning and a whole lot of work transformed downtown Picayune into a winter wonderland for all who ventured out to Christmas on the Rails/Shopping by Candlelight this year. It was a delight to see the happy faces of children and adults alike as they enjoyed the snowy streets. Kudos to Picayune Main Street for this fantastic event which brought community members out in droves to shop, eat, and visit, not necessarily in that order.

All of the mamas and daddies, in particular, know and understand that a lot of the Christmas magic we all love only takes place because a few selfless people work and work and work until the job is done. When I ride through my little town and see how beautifully decorated Crosby Commons is along with all of the downtown I think of the many unsung city employees who worked tirelessly to make the magic happen along with our officials. In my estimation, everyone involved has made Picayune practically sparkle.

And if all this wasn’t enough the Picayune Maroon Tide football team went to USM Saturday and came home the 5A State Champions! The players along with all the coaching staff, school personnel, cheerleaders, band, and dance team, not to mention the parents should be very proud of this accomplishment. On Friday night the entire town seemed to be buzzing with excitement and anticipation of the upcoming championship game and all the other well planned events.

So many people have to work together to make up a winning team. And many individuals also have to come together to plan and execute the numerous events that we have come to appreciate and enjoy. All that goes into the events not only during the Christmas season, but all year long makes me feel proud to be a part of such a giving and hard working community. If you haven’t attended any of the events so far I suggest you at least take a ride around the downtown area at night and see for yourself how beautifully decorated it is.

Our area churches play a significant role by providing opportunities for families and individuals to look beyond the sparkle to the baby in the manger who came to save us. The ministers and church staffs also work and plan so that we can enjoy and understand the reason we celebrate in the first place. I pray we enjoy our holiday season with all the wonder we can muster, but never forget we celebrate the birthday of a King.

