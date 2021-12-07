Oxford man charged with Burglary of a Dwelling

Published 1:04 pm Tuesday, December 7, 2021

By Maya Martin

On December 3rd, 2021, the Oxford Police Department took a burglary report where somebody broke into the victim’s house and stole several items.

The victim had a video surveillance system with video of the individual. Upon investigations, the Oxford Police Department was able to identify the individual as Joshua Flemons, 30, of Oxford. On December 4th, an officer with the Oxford Police Department arrested and charged Flemons with Burglary of a Dwelling.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on Flemons for probation violation.

