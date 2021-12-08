Oxford Police Department Crime Report for December 8
Published 1:25 pm Wednesday, December 8, 2021
6 Tickets
13 Accidents
Arrest(s):
1 Domestic violence – simple assault, obstruction of emergency assistance
1 Failure to yield an emergency vehicle, no driver’s license, disorderly conduct – failure to comply, failure to yield right of way, ran red light
Report(s):
2 Ambulance assists
1 Auto-burglary
1 Code enforcement
1 Credit card fraud
2 Domestic disturbances
1 Domestic violence – simple assault
1 Identity theft
1 Lost property
1 Scam
1 Shoplifting
5 Suspicious activities