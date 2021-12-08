Oxford Police Department Crime Report for December 8

Published 1:25 pm Wednesday, December 8, 2021

By Staff Report

6 Tickets

13 Accidents

Arrest(s):

1 Domestic violence – simple assault, obstruction of emergency assistance

1 Failure to yield an emergency vehicle, no driver’s license, disorderly conduct – failure to comply, failure to yield right of way, ran red light

Report(s):

2 Ambulance assists

1 Auto-burglary

1 Code enforcement

1 Credit card fraud

2 Domestic disturbances

1 Domestic violence – simple assault

1 Identity theft

1 Lost property

1 Scam

1 Shoplifting

5 Suspicious activities

