Core Logic FNC donates over $18,000 to the United Way

It’s the season of giving at CoreLogic | FNC! The global property and real estate collateral information company has donated over $18,000 to the United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County for their annual Week of Giving campaign.

“It really is a pleasure to be able to do our Week of Giving every year for the United Way,” said Diana Richardson, Principal of Technical Product Management. “It allows the employees to engage and really have a lot of fun in raising the money and doing the donations. It’s usually pretty fun every year.”

CoreLogic holds various events throughout the year and the money raised is donated to the local United Way. According to Richardson, activities range from free-throw shooting to raffles. This year they raised $18,648.16 for this campaign. United Way Executive Director Kurt Brummett said it’s a great and fun way for the community to get involved as well.

Brummett took the time to praise CoreLogic’s Technical Product Management Principal Diana Richardson for her hard work in the campaign.

“Diana spearheads the campaign each year and she does a tremendous job,” he said. “Diana is one of those people who is always looking for a way to give back and help and we’re so blessed to have her on our board. We appreciate [Richardson], Glen, Robert and everyone here in CoreLogic for all they do.”

FNC has a history of making charitable donations to various organizations well before CoreLogic acquired them and, though there was a gap during the acquisition, CoreLogic | FNC are more committed than ever to serve the community.

As recently as 2020, CoreLogic donated $10,000 to The Pantry of Oxford, a non-profit organization that has been providing food on an emergency basis for eligible residents in Oxford and Lafayette County since 1982 and members volunteered as a part of The Pantry’s food drive.

“They’re a huge partner of ours in the community and they are always wanting to make a positive impact with what they do,” said Brummett.

For more information on CoreLogic | FNC, visit www.corelogic.com.