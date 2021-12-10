DOMINIC NOBLE “NICK” RHYNES

Dominic Noble “Nick” Rhynes, 22, passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021 in New Albany. He was born on November 16, 1999 in New Albany. He enjoyed hunting, riding 3-wheelers, mud riding and being outdoors. He loved his fiancée, Torrie Madison Rutledge.

Funeral service was held at 2:00p.m. Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Marty Merritt officiating. Burial was at Bethel Cemetery.

He is survived by his mother, Stephanie Nichole Windham; his father and step- mother, Larry Noble Rhynes (Cheryl Lynn); his maternal grandparents, Shelia Lynn Shettles and Laymond Eugene Windham (Martha); his paternal grandparents, Noble Landers Rhynes and Margie Estell Rhynes; one sister, Destiny Nichole Windham; two step-sisters, Abby and Paylon; a step-brother, Ethan; and his nieces and nephew, Addy, Ivy and Dax Jones.

Pallbearers were Wayne Rhynes, C. J. Rhynes, Greg Alred, Austin Knight, Hunter Grose, and Blake Jackson.

Visitation was on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 from 5:00p.m. until 8:00p.m. and on Wednesday from 12:00p.m. until service time, all times at the funeral home.

