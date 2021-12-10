EUGENE LESLIE “GENE” MALONE

Mr. Eugene Leslie “Gene” Malone, 85, died Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at his home in Oxford, MS. The funeral was held Sunday, December 12, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel of Waller Funeral Home with Rev. Fish Robinson and Rev. Scott Thomas officiating. Visitation was held prior to the service at 12:00 noon. Burial followed in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Mr. Malone was born in Oxford, MS to the late Emmitt Leslie and Maxine Hitt Malone. An Oxford native and graduate of University High School, he was an avid and lifelong Ole Miss fan. After graduation, he would go on to attend North West Junior College of Senatobia, MS. Mr. Malone served in the U.S. Army Special Forces before returning to, and eventually retiring from, the Sears Catalog Department. He was named Memphis’ Citizen of the Year in 1968, where we was recognized for his many community involvements. Mr. Malone coached Little League for over 20 years, during which time he led his teams to many victories. He served as Vice President of the Frayser Recreation Association and Chairman of the Board of Directors at Skyview Academy. Mr. Malone was a member of Skyview Baptist Church, where he was Chairman of Recreation, Chairman of the Nomination Committee, Royal Ambassador Leader, served on the board of deacons, and was a member of the Shelby Baptist Brotherhood. He was also a deacon at Range Hills Baptist Church of Memphis, TN. Once returning to Oxford, he would serve as a deacon and active member of North Oxford Baptist Church. Wherever he was, Mr. Malone was sure to immerse himself in community and fellowship, and serve others in any capacity. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Don Malone and Bob Malone.

Mr. Malone is survived by his wife of 64 years, Letra Malone of Oxford, MS; his son, Todd Malone of Oxford, MS; a sister, Margaret Thomas and her husband, Grover of Houston, TX; two brothers, Aubrey Malone and his wife, Mary of Laurel, MS and Max Malone of Oxford, MS; and one grandson, Joseph Stephenson of Wesson, MS.

