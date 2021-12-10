J.W. MITCHELL JR.

J.W. Mitchell, Jr. passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021 after a brief, but intense, battle with brain cancer (glioblastoma).

J.W. was born to Jewette William Mitchell, Sr. and Mary Opal White May 20, 1941 in Crowder, MS. In an effort to financially contribute to his parents and siblings, Jay started his work life as a shoe-shining boy and barber. Unable to complete a formal education, Jay was determined to educate himself extensively in a myriad of areas. Jay was a voracious reader and passionately sought information.

Jay is survived by his wife of 58 years, Ann Russell, whom he immeasurably loved, adored, and cared for. He is also survived by his daughters, Phyllis Ruana (Dave) and Kerry Facello (Johnny); son, Jake Mitchell (Tara); sister, Bess McDowell Fair; brothers, Bruce Mitchell (Carol) and Jimmy McDowell (Lynnette) and 6 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Dinah Faye Dugger.

Jay had an unlimited number of interests, hobbies, and passions. His greatest love, other than Ann, was studying, reading, learning, writing and educating others on history, particularly Southern history.

Jay was a prolific writer, contributing to an unlimited number of publications and sharing his vast knowledge of history, archeology, and genealogy.

Jay often said his brain was his best friend; it is with great irony that it was brain cancer that took this amazing man away from us.

This world is a better, more interesting, place because he lived.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to the Mississippi Archaeological Association or to the Sons of Confederate Veterans.

A visitation was held Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Pate-Jones Funeral Home with a graveside service that followed at Magnolia Cemetery in Coldwater, MS.