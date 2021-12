Due to inclement weather, the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council annual Ornament Auction has been moved to the Powerhouse Community Arts Center. (413 S. 14th St.). The event was originally scheduled to be outdoors, at the Old Armory Pavilion.

The event takes place Friday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m.

The ornaments for the auction are online at www.oxfordarts.com.