Mississippi School Boards Association ﻿Elects 2021-2022 Board of Directors

Cecil Lizana, board member of the Pass Christian School District, was elected President of the Mississippi School Boards Association (MSBA) for the 2021-2022 school year on November 16th by the MSBA Delegate Assembly.

The Delegate Assembly, a group representing school board members from across Mississippi, also elected the following to serve as 2021-2022 Executive Officers:

Vice President — Shelia Riley, Board Member, DeSoto County School District

Secretary-Treasurer — Delores McNair, Board President, Hattiesburg Public School District

Immediate Past President — Leroy Matthews, Jr., Board Member, Quitman County School District

“I appreciate the opportunity to represent the MSBA board of directors as president,” said new president, Cecil Lizana. “The board’s confidence inspires me to do my best in representing Mississippi’s school districts in the coming year.”

President Lizana will appoint four directors to serve one-year terms.

“Congratulations to President Lizana, Vice-President Riley, Secretary-Treasurer McNair, and the new directors,” said Denotris R. Jackson, M.Ed., MSBA Executive Director. “The Board of Directors plays a significant role in executing MSBA’s mission. Their governance expertise strengthens MSBA’s ability to advocate for public school students and provide resources to our members.”

In addition to the presidential appointees, the following MSBA Board Members have been selected to represent their respective districts:

District 1 (2021-2023) — Leslie King, Jr., Marshall County; Michael Thomas, Choctaw County; and Carter Myers, Oxford

District 2 (2020-2022) — Jamelda Fulton, Western Line; Bill Grissett, Madison County; and Evelyn Murray, Leland

District 3 (2021-2023) — Danny Cowart, Simpson; Kelvin Jackson, Lauderdale County; and Erin Smith, Brookhaven

District 4 (2020-2022) — W. Barkley Henderson, George County; Elaine Voss, Pearl River; and Amy Dobson, Jackson County

The MSBA Board of Directors currently has 20 members.