Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department Crime Report for December 13
Published 3:06 pm Monday, December 13, 2021
Arrest(s):
1 DUI 1st, careless driving
1 Out of county warrant
1 Contempt warrant
1 Domestic violence
1 Shoplifting warrant for other agency
Report(s):
4 Accidents
5 Agency assists
4 Alarms
1 Civil matter
2 Disturbances
1 Domestic violence
4 Follow ups
1 Harassment
1 Information
1 Juvenile complaint
1 Malicious mischief
2 Reckless driving
1 Noise complaint
6 Service calls
6 Suspicious activities
2 Suspicious persons
2 Suspicious vehicles
3 Traffic complaints
5 Transports
1 Trespassing
2 Unauthorized uses of a vehicle
1 Vandalism
1 Welfare concern