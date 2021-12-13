Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department Crime Report for December 13

Published 3:06 pm Monday, December 13, 2021

By Staff Report

Arrest(s):

1 DUI 1st, careless driving

1 Out of county warrant

1 Contempt warrant

1 Domestic violence

1 Shoplifting warrant for other agency

Report(s):

4 Accidents

5 Agency assists

4 Alarms

1 Civil matter

2 Disturbances

1 Domestic violence

4 Follow ups

1 Harassment

1 Information

1 Juvenile complaint

1 Malicious mischief

2 Reckless driving

1 Noise complaint

6 Service calls

6 Suspicious activities

2 Suspicious persons

2 Suspicious vehicles

3 Traffic complaints

5 Transports

1 Trespassing

2 Unauthorized uses of a vehicle

1 Vandalism

1 Welfare concern

