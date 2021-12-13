Oxford Police Department Crime Report for December 13

Published 3:12 pm Monday, December 13, 2021

By Staff Report

23 Tickets

16 Accidents

Arrest(s):

1 DUI 1st

4 DUI 1st, careless driving

1 DUI 1st, careless driving, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle

1 DUI 1st, speeding

1 DUI 1st, leaving the scene of an accident with injuries

1 Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, careless driving, no driver’s license

1 Possession of paraphernalia, speeding

3 Public drunk

2 Warrants served

Report(s):

11 Alarms

1 Ambulance assist

1 Attempt to serve warrant

8 Auto-burglaries

1 Civil matter

2 Credit card fraud

1 Cyberstalking

7 Disturbing the peace

1 Domestic disturbance

1 Fire department assist

1 Forgery

1 Lost property

1 Malicious mischief

2 Motorist assists

1 Other agency assist

2 Simple assaults

8 Suspicious activities

1 Suspicious person

4 Suspicious vehicles

1 Trespassing

4 Vehicle searches

3 Welfare concerns

More Crime

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department Crime Report for December 13

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Deparment Crime Report for December 9

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department Crime Report for December 8

Oxford Police Department Crime Report for December 8

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Are you ready to return and watch films on the big screen again?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...