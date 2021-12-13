Oxford Police Department Crime Report for December 13
Published 3:12 pm Monday, December 13, 2021
23 Tickets
16 Accidents
Arrest(s):
1 DUI 1st
4 DUI 1st, careless driving
1 DUI 1st, careless driving, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle
1 DUI 1st, speeding
1 DUI 1st, leaving the scene of an accident with injuries
1 Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, careless driving, no driver’s license
1 Possession of paraphernalia, speeding
3 Public drunk
2 Warrants served
Report(s):
11 Alarms
1 Ambulance assist
1 Attempt to serve warrant
8 Auto-burglaries
1 Civil matter
2 Credit card fraud
1 Cyberstalking
7 Disturbing the peace
1 Domestic disturbance
1 Fire department assist
1 Forgery
1 Lost property
1 Malicious mischief
2 Motorist assists
1 Other agency assist
2 Simple assaults
8 Suspicious activities
1 Suspicious person
4 Suspicious vehicles
1 Trespassing
4 Vehicle searches
3 Welfare concerns