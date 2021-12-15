LCFD adds new Pierce Mini-Pumper to fleet

As the need for EMS and rescue responses has risen alongside the population of Lafayette County, the Lafayette County Fire Department has looked into opportunities to expand and update their firefighting equipment.

Most recently, the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors allotted space in the yearly budget for a Pierce Mini-Pumper. This newest piece of equipment is a hybrid mix between an everyday truck and a firetruck.

The Mini-Pumper gives firefighters the driving versatility, speed and ease-of-use of an everyday truck while providing life-saving equipment including hand tools and a self-contained breathing devices. The new vehicle also features a 300-gallon water tank and a pump that pushes 1500 gallons per minute, the standard rate for a full-sized firetruck.

This truck gives Lafayette County’s firefighters the ability to respond quickly and appropriately to each call.

“Along with a 24-hour staff, the addition of this truck will give our residents a dedicated team with the equipment ready to respond to calls at any time,” says Fire Chief Wes Anderson. “The mini pumper will reduce the wear-and-tear on our larger apparatuses, and keep them available to respond, rather than being tied up on other EMS calls.”

For more information on the truck and its specifications visit https://www.piercemfg. com/customers/new-deliveries/ lafayette-county-fire- department-pumper-35968.