MDOT updates on major construction in Lafayette County

Commissioner John Caldwell, Northern Transportation District, has announced updates to several Mississippi Department of Transportation maintenance projects in northwest Mississippi including a roundabout in Lafayette County.

“As the WORK AHEAD signs and orange barrels go up and down, motorists should start experiencing the benefit of these important projects,” said Caldwell. “Please slow down and be mindful of our workers and contractors. From the smallest repairs to the largest construction project, we are steadily working to make things better.”

Talbot Brothers Inc. recently completed major construction on a $1.7 million dollar roundabout at the intersection of State Route 7 and State Route 9w in Lafayette County. The roundabout was set to traffic on December 9.

Remaining work includes installing the lighting foundations, striping and completing dirt and shoulder work. The new roundabout will now provide a continuous flow for traffic, and a safer intersection where SR 7 and SR 9w meet.