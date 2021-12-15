MONICA “MONIE” RONAN SCHROEDER

Monica “Monie” Ronan Schroeder passed away in her West Palm Beach home on Monday, December 13, 2021. Monie was born on May 19, 1917 to Andrew P. Ronan and Evelyn Walsh Ronan in Buffalo, NY. Monie was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, William “Bill” A. Schroeder Jr., retired President of Best Foods and a director of CPC International and several other corporations, her sister, Virginia O’Neill, and her parents.

She is survived by her sons, William A. “Andy” Schroeder, III (Linda Lou) and Jacob “Jake” M. Schroeder (Dahlia); her granddaughter, Evelyn Ammon “Monie” Henderson (William) and her three grandsons, William “Billy” A. Schroeder IV (Teri), J. Michael Schroeder Jr (Lauren), John A. Schroeder (Jenny) and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Monie graduated Cum Laude from Marygrove College in Detroit, Michigan in 1938 and married Bill in September of that year. A golfer and avid duplicate bridge player, she was a member of Mayacoo, the Sailfish Club, and The Beach Club in Palm Beach and a member in her younger days of Pelham CC, Westchester CC and Winged Foot Golf Club in Westchester County New York. She cherished her family and played an integral role in the lives of those close to her. Always confident and beautiful, she led by example and was a model for parenting, unconditional love, humor, and inner strength. She will be profoundly missed by everyone who knew her. A memorial mass and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, if you choose, please donate to your preferred charity.