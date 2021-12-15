Ole Miss sees first 4-star LB since Gray, flips national signing day

Published 3:10 pm Wednesday, December 15, 2021

By Maya Martin

Lane Kiffin speaks on his 2020 recruiting class from the Manning Center Feb. 4, 2020 (Photo by Nathanael Gabler)

Ole Miss remains just out of the national spotlight as notable recruits are made this early signing period.

According to On3, Ole Miss racked up 15 signees with only four 4-star and ten 3-star picks and one transfer recruited to the team.

Notably, Ole Miss scored ATH Jaron Willis of Leesburg, Georgia as an official Rebel. Willis makes the first 4-star linebacker to sign with Ole Miss since Willie Gray de-committed in 2016.

Additionally, there are currently four hard commits to the team. One of which is 4-star Offensive Tackle Bryson Hurst of Gautier, Mississippi.

If Hurst doesn’t flip, that would make him the fifth 4-star pick for the team.

Wednesday also saw a “flip” in favor of Ole Miss. Three-star offensive lineman Falentha “Flip” Carswell changes over to Ole Miss after initially committing to Miami.

Overall, Ole Miss ranks No.22 nationally and No.10 in the SEC with an average rating of 88.18, a 0.68 decrease.

For more information on Ole Miss’ 2021 National Signing Day, visit olemisssports.com/signingday/football/football/9/olemisssports.com.

For a live update of early National Signing Day:

