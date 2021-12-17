A heartfelt thank you from The Pantry

This Thanksgiving, The Pantry of Oxford had a lot to be grateful for.

First among those things was the ability to serve 520 families, including 1.114 individuals who found themselves in need of food.

So many organizations and individuals, businesses and volunteers contributed to this opportunity to help our neighbors. Here are a few: Merin and Clara Povall, who set up a lemonade stand to help the Pantry; the Reeves family, who won a supermarket sweep and donated it all to the Pantry; the Oxford Night Owls motorcycle club who gave a generous donation; the food drives held by Lafayette High School, Bramlett elementary, Regents School, the UM Black Law Student Association, the Oxford High School Key Club and Baptist Memorial Hospital.

We received generous donations of food from Mr. Randy Mathis, the Oxford City Market, Walmart, Kroger, Panera and Bost Farms.

And all this was stored, organized, packed and distributed by wonderful volunteers from the Oxford Church of Christ and RSVP.

Truly a City and County with heart. Many thanks to all for knowing what it is to love your neighbor.

Juanita Boutin

Pantry Publicist