Booths still available for 2022 Indoor Yard Sale at OCC

One of Oxford’s favorite wintertime events, the Indoor Yard Sale, returns Saturday, Jan 8, from 9 am – 1 pm. The sale will take place at the Oxford Conference Center located at 102 Ed Perry Blvd, off of Sisk Ave. Organizers have announced that vendor booths are still available.

“We’ve skipped the last two years due to COVID,” explained Micah Quinn, Director of the OCC. “When we put the word out that we were on this year, our vendors have really responded and we are nearly sold out. We have a handful of spaces still available and we wanted to give everybody a chance to participate.”

For vendors looking to sell their wares, booths are $35 for a 10×10 foot space and $50 for 10×20. But act quickly! Booths are almost sold out.

Admission to the sale is $2 for adults and children age 12 and under are admitted for free. The event is held rain or shine. Masks are encouraged and will be provided.

Shoppers can browse dozens of booths featuring a wide array of items including children’s and adult clothes, toys, books, electronics, home furniture and furnishings, small appliances and much more.

To reserve a space for the Indoor Yard Sale or for information, contact 662-232-2367. Or email lori@oxfordconferencecenter.com. For any updates, check the Oxford Conference Center Facebook page for updates at www.facebook.com/oxfordconferencecenter.