Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department Crime Report for December 20

Published 1:14 pm Monday, December 20, 2021

By Staff Report

Arrest(s):

1 Aggravated assault warrant

1 Violation of no contact order warrant

1 Felony false pretense warrant

Report(s):

2 Accidents

5 Agency assists

5 Alarms

2 Animal complaints

3 Civil matters

1 Court detail

3 Disturbances

5 Follow ups

1 Harassment

3 Information

2 Juvenile complaints

2 Littering/dumping

3 Reckless driving

2 Road obstructions

2 Unwanted subjects

9 Service calls

1 Suspicious activity

2 Suspicious persons

3 Suspicious vehicles

2 Traffic complaints

3 Transports

3 Trespassing

4 Welfare concerns

