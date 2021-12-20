Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department Crime Report for December 20
Published 1:14 pm Monday, December 20, 2021
Arrest(s):
1 Aggravated assault warrant
1 Violation of no contact order warrant
1 Felony false pretense warrant
Report(s):
2 Accidents
5 Agency assists
5 Alarms
2 Animal complaints
3 Civil matters
1 Court detail
3 Disturbances
5 Follow ups
1 Harassment
3 Information
2 Juvenile complaints
2 Littering/dumping
3 Reckless driving
2 Road obstructions
2 Unwanted subjects
9 Service calls
1 Suspicious activity
2 Suspicious persons
3 Suspicious vehicles
2 Traffic complaints
3 Transports
3 Trespassing
4 Welfare concerns