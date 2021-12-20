NANCY LU BARNEY BISHOP

Nancy Lu Barney Bishop was a caring wife, beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She died on December 15 at the age of 83.

She was born to Loren and Velma (Taylor) Barney on June 27, 1938 in Petoskey Michigan. After graduating from high school, Nancy was employed as a stewardess where she met her husband, a pilot, Howard M. Bishop. They lived in the Chicago area before eventually moving to Howard’s hometown of Oxford Mississippi where they lived for more than 35 years.

She and Howard moved to Maryland in 2009 to be near their daughter and family. The last three years Nancy enjoyed being a resident at Brightview Senior Living in Annapolis. She was happy meeting new friends and was known for her enthusiasm, spunky personality, and trivia prowess!

Her greatest joy was time spent with family, especially her three grandsons. They all adored her and created many happy memories together. “Nan” will be remembered for her wisdom, sly whit, generosity, and never give up attitude.

Nancy is preceded in death by her husband Howard, and son Ted Larry Bishop. She is survived by her daughter Lori Bishop Hall and husband Doug Hall of Annapolis MD, three devoted grandsons, Morgan Bishop Hall, Max Hamilton Hall, and Jacob Howard Hall, and her brother Ron Barney of Flushing MI.

The family will hold a private service and her remains will be laid to rest at the College Hill Presbyterian Church cemetery in Oxford MS next to her husband and son.

For when the cold winds blow, I will close my eyes calmly, knowing I am anchored to you.

For to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.

Memorial contributions may be made to

Hospice of the Chesapeake Foundation, John and Cathy Belcher Campus, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122.