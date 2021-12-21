LESLIE WAYNE MILLS

Mr. Leslie Wayne Mills, 80, died Monday, December 20, 2021, at his home in Oxford, MS. The funeral was held on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at 1:00 P.M. in the Chapel at Waller Funeral Home with Rev. Gerald Shook officiating. Burial was followed in Mills Cemetery. Visitation was held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. in West Hall of Waller Funeral Home.

Wayne left behind a legacy of life-long commitment to law enforcement. This work began at University Police Department, where Wayne served as Captain of Criminal Investigation. Following his retirement from the department, he would go on to found and serve as president of Cobra Security, Inc. It was through these establishments that Wayne would serve and protect the community he cared so deeply for. Prior to his time in law enforcement, he farmed soy beans and cotton, and throughout his life he farmed cattle with his family. The hard work that many would shy away from, Wayne found purpose in. He was a true “man’s man”, a hard worker, and as tough as nails. But despite this grit, he was not without a heart of gold. Wayne had a wonderful sense of humor, and loved to make people laugh. Like a shepherd to his flock, he took pride in looking after his family and friends. Throughout his life, Wayne was a mentor to many, always willing to share his wisdom and guidance when needed. Wayne was a faithful member of Anchor Baptist Church of Oxford, MS. His family trusts that it brought Wayne profound peace to be brought home to die in the same place he was born, the land that he loved. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer Leslie and Doris Nelson Mills; two children, Allen Wayne Mills and Hunter Mills; and a grandson, Jonathan Mills.

Wayne is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Keron Cook Mills of Oxford, MS; his daughter, Lisa D. Mills and her wife, Marti of Oxford, MS; his son, Leslie Scott Mills and his wife, Stephanie of Oxford, MS; and a sister, Patsy Nell Croisant of Oxford, MS; five grandchildren, Zack Mills and his wife, Meghan, Brooke Singletary, Jack Singletary, Madi Arnold, and Bay Arnold all of Oxford, MS; as well as two great-grandchildren, Maddie Grace Mills and Abigail Mills of Oxford, MS.

Expressions of sympathy or memorial contributions in Wayne’s memory may be made to Lafayette County Law Enforcement Officers Association Officer Relief Fund, c/o Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, 711 Jackson Avenue, Oxford, MS 38655.