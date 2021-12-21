Worcester County Sheriff’s Office welcomes Oxford native to department

Sheriff Evangelidis is proud to announce the graduation of 12 corrections officers from the 56th Basic Recruit Training Academy (BRTA) on December 3, 2021, at Anna Maria College.

Among the 12 graduates, Officer Ramon Negron hails from the town of Oxford and serves in the Army.

The BRTA #56 represents 10 towns, two military branches, earned the class nickname “Custodes Pacis,” or Keepers or Peace.

“Our new officers have just completed 12 weeks of rigorous training, and are now among the best and brightest in corrections today,” stated Worcester County Sheriff, Lew Evangelidis. “Each has demonstrated great strength and resolve, as they persevered through the pandemic, and will now continue our mission to serve, protect, and create a better, more safe community for all.”

Throughout the academy, BRTA #56 are taught to handle the challenges of the care, custody, and control in an inmate population. Training included topics such as de-escalation, duty to intervene, fire safety, defensive tactics, first responder training, suicide prevention, mental health, and substance abuse.

Since taking office in 2011, Sheriff Evangelidis has implemented the highest hiring standards in corrections today. All Worcester County correctional officers must have an associate’s degree or at least two years of military service. Other application requirements include: a written exam, physical fitness test, background check, and psychological screening test.