Community Church invites the LOU for Christmas Eve candlelights, caroling

Community Church Oxford invites everyone in the LOU community to join them for an evening of candlelights and caroling in front of City Hall on Christmas Eve from 5 to 8 PM.

Classic Christmas carols will be sung by the Community Church Choir led by the Worship Team. The church will celebrate the Lord’s Supper and close out the service with the well-known Christmas carol, “O Holy Night.”

Caroling is not excluded to the choir. Everyone is invited to sing along and get into the holiday spirit with their friends, families and neighbors.

The church began this annual event in 2014 and have continued it every year since, always placing focus on the most important aspect: community.

“Even though it is our Community Church Oxford Christmas Eve service it’s never really been just about Community Church,” said Lead Pastor Fish Robinson. “It’s been about the Lafayette-Oxford-University community as a whole. We wanted a place in the middle of the community to be able to celebrate Christmas.”

The Christmas draws in people from all over the region from shoppers passing by earlier in the day who catch a glimpse of the church’s setup to guests visiting their families for the holiday. Ever since the first Christmas service, Community Church has drawn upwards of 500 people every year.

If you decide to join the festivities on that not-so-chilly winter night, Robinson advises everyone to bring a lawn chair so you can sit down, relax and enjoy.

“Oxford is a Christmas town this time of year,” said Robinson. “Families are always looking for a reason to hang out on the Square and what better way to do that than on Christmas Eve at a candlelight service in the middle of a Christmas town.”