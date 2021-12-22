Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity suspended from Ole Miss campus until 2025

The University Judicial Council has decided to suspend the Lambda Pi chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi, Incorporated from the University of Mississippi campus until Jan. 1, 2025.

This decision comes after the fraternity’s hazing violations in the spring 2020 semester.

According to UM Strategic Communications Director Lisa Stone, the six-member board found the fraternity responsible for violating the university’s hazing policy and has suspended all fraternity operations.

“Hazing and related behavior that put student health and safety at risk are contrary to the University of Mississippi Creed and will not be tolerated,” said Stone.

Although Kappa Alpha Psi was suspended for their actions in 2020, a victim of the fraternity’s hazing (who chose to remain anonymous) states that he has been hazed multiple times, stretching back to the spring of 2019.

In a statement to The Daily Mississippian, the victim said there is a clear reason why hazing is illegal in Mississippi.

“It’s illegal because it can lead to serious harm, injury and sometimes death,” he said. “It also promotes a system of bullying and oppressiveness that leaves lasting damage to one’s self worth.”

In an interview with the news outlet, he said the Lambda Pi chapter should be held responsible for the injuries he and others sustained while trying to become members of the organization and for actively encouraging it at times.

The victim said in an interview with the DM that his reports were of no concern to the fraternity, the UM National Panhellenic Chapter and the Fraternity and Sorority Life offices.

“The only time the chapter tried to show concern was the day of the hearing when they tried to grant me membership because they ‘did not want to get in trouble,’” he said. “I declined because bribery is not an attribute of an organization that I want to be a part of and it’s not okay.”

The university maintains that the matter was investigated fully and reviewed promptly.

Dean of Students Brent Marsh stated in a letter to the Fraternity & Sorority Life community that hazing accusations and violations are always taken seriously and are always addressed. Any organizations participating in hazing will be held responsible and met with “appropriate action.”

“While our FSL community has been successful on numerous fronts, this has been a difficult six months with multiple hazing violations or other serious misconduct,” said Marsh. “As has been communicated clearly and frequently, the University will not tolerate hazing or any behavior that places the health and safety of our students at risk.”

Marsh said the university appreciate those who have taken steps to address misconduct in the FSL community.

“As stated in previous correspondence, I hope that our entire fraternity and sorority community can use this as an opportunity for learning and growth,” said Marsh. “If the Lambda Pi chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated chooses to return to the University of Mississippi in the future, I trust it will pursue its noble qualities of companionship, discretion, excellence, fraternal commitment, leadership, responsibility, and wisdom.”