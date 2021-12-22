Savor old traditions and make new ones

This time of year often centers around traditions, religious and familial. Many of the traditions we observe are rooted in history and related to the solstice and agriculture necessities.

Feasts where held as it was the time of year animals were culled to avoid feeding them over the winter. Beer and wine made in the summer had fermented. Traditions such as the yule log suggested blessings and fortune in the coming year.

Whichever traditions you follow there is a central core to all traditions, they provide a sense of belonging and meaning to our lives. Family rituals nurture connection and give us comfort. The special customs and rituals we have given us something to look forward to and something to hope for.

Traditions remind us of who we are and where we belong. The memories attached to the rituals of our lives are strong and give us a feeling of connectedness to a time, place or person.

My seamstress grandmother made every new grandchild a stocking for Christmas and each year placed a quarter in the stocking. I still have my collection of quarters – 53 of them for those really interested. The $13.25 (and counting) is now a family tradition as my grandmother has been gone 20 years. Quarters are still placed in the stocking each year as she stays an active part of our holiday traditions.

Maybe your annual tradition is baking cookies together? A special food that is always present on the holiday table. No holiday meal is complete in our family without a discussion of Tomato Aspic. Attending service together or maybe you volunteer as a family during the holidays. It could be a family photo that you take in front of the same place each year – or a new tradition that you are starting.

Share your tradition. The Oxford Lafayette Chamber of Commerce hosts a Facebook page Holidays in Oxford. The year round page reminds us that holidays and traditions are part of what define us as a community. The annual Christmas parade, Gingerbread Village at Ford Center, Double Decker Festival, July 4th celebration and a host of other community events are part of our shared traditions.

As our town slows down over the next few days. We retreat inside our homes to be with family. We can take this opportunity to share our traditions. Let’s stay connected this holiday season by sharing our traditions using social media for the intended purpose of being social – even when we are apart. Snap a picture and share it on social media with the tag #holidaysinoxford.

Need a few suggestions for holiday activities this season:

Tour of Lights. The Chamber of Commerce has created a map of homes decorated for the holidays. Visit the Facebook page Holidays in Oxford to access the google map

Santa Rampage: An adult tradition that involves a tour of liquid cheer stops around the square culminating in carols on the Courthouse steps. Dust of your Santa gear and join all the other Santas in Oxford Wednesday, December 22 at 6:30PM. The event kicks off at the Blind Pig on North Lamar

Casablanca: Come ring in the New Year with CASA of Lafayette County for their New Year’s Eve Gala at The Powerhouse. Tickets include dinner, casino fun and a champagne toast at midnight. Cash bar. Featuring the Entice Band.

Wayne Andrews is chairman of the YAC and writes a weekly column for The Oxford Eagle.