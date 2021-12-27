Eighteen recruits graduate from county sheriff’s training academy

Eighteen recruits graduated on Thursday, December 16, from the Lafayette County Law Enforcement Officers’ Training Academy. The commencement ceremony was held at 1 PM at the Oxford Conference Center.

During Sheriff Joey East’s first term, the training academy in Lafayette County was begun.

East, along with LCLEOTA Director Chuck Jenkins, and many others worked tireless to make the academy a reality, according to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office.

Two classes have completed the law enforcement academy since the beginning of 2021.

Graduates of the LCLEOTA will go on to serve within the following agencies:

Bruce Police Department

Marshall County Sheriff’s Department

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department

Water Valley Police Department

Benton County Sheriff’s Department

Webster County Sheriff’s Department

Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Department

Jenkins said the recruits have successfully completed 307 hours of intense academic, physical and practical training,

“We are fortunate to now have an additional eighteen officers dedicated to the safety and protection of Mississippi residents,” he said. “Their willingness to serve their communities does not go unnoticed or unappreciated.”

The class of 2021 is only the second class to graduate from LCLEOTA since the program began in 2020. To date, 29 officers have graduated from the academy. The next class will begin in January 2022.

For more information about the Lafayette County Law Enforcement Officers’ Training Academy, contact Chuck Jenkins at lcleoatraining@gmail.com.