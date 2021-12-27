Oxford Police Department Crime Report for December 27
Published 1:28 pm Monday, December 27, 2021
20 Tickets
22 Accidents
Arrest(s):
1 Careless driving, no tag, no insurance
2 Domestic violence – simple assault
1 Domestic violence – simple assault, resisting arrest
2 DUI 1st, careless driving
1 Public drunk
1 Shoplifting
1 Simple assault
Report(s):
1 Abandoned vehicle
11 Alarms
2 Ambulance assists
2 Civil matters
1 Defrauding innkeeper
3 Disturbing the peace
5 Domestic disturbances
2 Fire department assists
1 Identity theft
1 Improper parking
3 Lost property
9 Suspicious activities
2 Trespassing
3 Vehicle searches
7 Welfare concerns