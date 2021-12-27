Oxford Police Department Crime Report for December 27

Published 1:28 pm Monday, December 27, 2021

By Staff Report

20 Tickets

22 Accidents

Arrest(s):

1 Careless driving, no tag, no insurance

2 Domestic violence – simple assault

1 Domestic violence – simple assault, resisting arrest

2 DUI 1st, careless driving

1 Public drunk

1 Shoplifting

1 Simple assault

Report(s):

1 Abandoned vehicle

11 Alarms

2 Ambulance assists

2 Civil matters

1 Defrauding innkeeper

3 Disturbing the peace

5 Domestic disturbances

2 Fire department assists

1 Identity theft

1 Improper parking

3 Lost property

9 Suspicious activities

2 Trespassing

3 Vehicle searches

7 Welfare concerns

