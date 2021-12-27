Senators look to stop sex assault in US Merchant Marine

Published 8:33 am Monday, December 27, 2021

By AP/Wire

A bipartisan group of senators from Maine, Mississippi and New York wants to strengthen prevention of sexual assault and harassment in the United States Merchant Marine.

The proposal would look to improve prevention, response, investigation and accountability of sexual misconduct in the maritime industry, the senators said. It would also provide new safeguards for midshipmen at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, they said.

Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Roger Wicker of Mississippi and Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York co-authored the proposal.

Collins said it’s “imperative that we do all that we can to protect students who have chosen the path of service and ensure they are able to continue their important work.”

The proposal would give the U.S. Coast Guard the ability to take away a mariner’s license if they were found to have committed sexual harassment or assault, the senators said. It would also create a sexual assault and harassment database at the Merchant Marine Academy to track reports, senators said.

More News

Oxford Police Department Crime Report for December 27

Mississippi reports jump in COVID cases over 5 days

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department Crime Report for December 27

Holiday Clean-Up: Know your garbage pickup schedule

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Are you ready to return and watch films on the big screen again?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...