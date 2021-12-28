Where to celebrate the New Year in Oxford

If you’re ready to end 2021 with a bang, or at least some good food and good wine, The Eagle has listed a few Oxford establishments that are open to the community and ready to ring in the New Year with you. Here is a short list of places in Oxford where you can have a good time:

CASAblanca New Year’s Eve Gala

Come ring in the New Year with CASA of Lafayette County for their CASAblanca New Year’s Eve Gala featuring the Entice Band. Tickets include dinner, casino fun and a champagne toast at midnight. Cash bar. All proceeds benefit the abused and neglected children in Lafayette County. Tickets are $100 each for individuals. Sponsor a table for $1000. Tables include seating for 8, your name/business name displayed on the table, and a drink ticket for each guest. The Powerhouse is located at 413 South 14th Street.

Joystick’s Cantina & Lounge

The newly revamped gamer lounge has turned into an authentic Mexican hotspot offering handmade tortillas, carefully crafted margaritas, micheladas, and weekend specials. Join Joysticks and the Delta Kings for “Baile de Fin de Año” on Friday, Dec. 31 from 9 PM to 2 AM. Located at 1801 Jackson Ave W Suite D112.

The Sipp on South Lamar

The local tapas bar and restaurant is holding a three-day celebration for the New Year. Join The Sipp from Dec. 29 to 31 to ring in the new year with a very special menu featuring dishes such as chicken piccata, butternut squash bisque and tiramisu. To make a reservation, visit www.thesippms.com/reservations. Located at 400 South Lamar Boulevard Suite A2.

Rockhouse Live

The latest edition to downtown Oxford is always ready to rock and New Year’s Eve is no exception. Rockhouse Live is remaining open throughout the week and advertises its usual karaoke night, good times and good food featuring a full night menu. Check out their live music featuring Covington and Pratt on Thursday, December 30. This awesome Duo plays all the songs you know and love, and will kick off at 9 PM and play until 1 AM. Rockhouse is open Monday through Saturday from 11 AM to 1 AM and Sunday from 11 AM to 9 PM. Located at 308 South Lamar Boulevard.

City Grocery

The award-winning and acclaimed restaurant is ready to reserve your spot for New Year’s Eve. Join City Grocery for a five-course dinner with wine pairings for a night — and food— you’ll never forget. To make reservations, call 662-232-8080. For a sneak peak at the dinner menu, check the City Grocery Facebook page at www.facebook.com/citygrocery. Located at 152 Courthouse Square.