You’re never too old for the magic of Christmas

“Ulysses” by Alfred Lord Tennyson

“Made weak by time and fate, but strong in will

to strive, to seek, to find and not to yield”

Here’s a countdown on a Christmas that counts. I started the Christmas season with the Children’s Nativity Pageant at my church. (Episcopal) The pageant was started in 1958. Myself and my brothers were in the Christmas play as children.

This year the costumes for the lambs and cows were precious. The lambs and the cows were the youngest children and the cutest. (3 and 4 years old). The congregation sang Christmas hymns throughout the play. There was a pizza get together after the pageant. My professor this last semester introduced herself. I didn’t recognize her without her mask.

The next event for my Christmas that counts was the Over 55 Christmas luncheon at my church. Again, we sang Christmas carols. I sound like a wounded cat. We also made an ornament. My friend accompanying me to the luncheon told of going kayaking with her dog in a life jacket. I asked her to take a picture of the dog in his life jacket.

A friend this Christmas was told of cutting her own Christmas tree. I can remember many a time cutting a Christmas tree growing up in Oxford. One time we cut a tree in the snow. In those days you could cut a tree on someone’s property and not get in trouble. People didn’t lock their doors in those days either.

On December 12, I went to the Kennon Observatory on campus. We viewed

Jupiter and its moons and our Moon and its craters. How appropriate to see the sky thinking of the guiding star the night Jesus was born.

Tonight, I watched “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens with George C Scott. He was perfect for the part. Before Christmas is over, I will watch the DVD “Frosty the Snowman.” My favorite part is the statement – “If you have one good friend, you’ve got a lot.”

Tonight, I also discovered my neighbor has beautiful Christmas lights. The lights look like multicolored lights of large snowflakes falling. The lights are the motion lights projected from the yard.

On Christmas Eve I will attend the service at my church. I bought a poinsettia to decorate the Sanctuary in memory of my Mother and Dad. I will send copies of the program to my family.

I am never too old for the magic and friendship of Christmas. I hope I have shared some magic and friendship with you. Merry Christmas and may 2022 be your best year yet.

Judy Davis writes an occasional column for The Oxford Eagle.