[UPDATE] Boil Water Notice issued for Twingates Subdivision

A self‐imposed precautionary Boil Water Notice was issued for a portion of Oxford’s water system on Tuesday.

Customers living in the Twingates Subdivision are advised to use caution following a water main break in the area.

According to Oxford Utilities General Manager Rob Neely, the line in subdivision was damaged by contractors working in the area late yesterday afternoon.

“Our water crew mobilized and assessed the damage, which required disconnecting the line that feeds Twingates Subdivision,” said Neely.

The crew found and turned off the valves and began repairs at 7 PM. The boil water notice was issued to residents at the same time. Repairs were completed around 9 PM that same day and water was restored.

“Water samples were collected and transported to the Mississippi Department of Health this morning,” said Neely. “They are being tested by MSDH and we hope to have the results tomorrow afternoon.”

The precautionary boil water notice is expected to be lifted on as soon as the results are received.

Until the precautionary notice is lifted, customers are advised to boil all water for one minute and to follow these guidelines:

‐ Do not drink tap water while the water system is under a Boil‐Water Alert advisory;

‐ Do not drink from water fountains in parks, public or private buildings that receive water from the affected system;

‐ Do not use ice unless it has been made with boiled water; freezing will not necessarily kill harmful bacteria; and

‐ Do not use tap water to make fountain soft drinks or coffee.

DO:

‐ Wash your dishes in boiled water, or use paper plates for the next few days;

‐ Wash your fruits and vegetables with boiled or bottled water since they may have been exposed to affected water from grocery store sprayers;

‐ Wash your hands and bathe as usual. Bathing is safe as long as no water is swallowed;

‐ Brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water;

‐ Cook with tap water if the food will be boiled for at least one (1) minute; and

‐ Use boiled water to make drinks, juices or infant formula

Please visit the City of Oxford website, www.oxfordms.net, for updates on the notice. For a complete update on this notice, visit the City’s website, Facebook or Twitter.