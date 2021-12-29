Tornado watch issued in Lafayette County

Published 1:16 pm Wednesday, December 29, 2021

By Maya Martin

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch in Lafayette County, which is effective until 7 PM CST this evening.

According to the NWS, severe thunderstorms are forecast from parts of the lower Mississippi Valley into the Tennessee Valley today which could bring damaging wind gusts, a few tornadoes, and hail during the afternoon and evening.

Two more storm systems will impact the western U.S. with heavy coastal rain and additional mountain snow today through Friday.

Review and discuss your emergency plans and check supplies and your safe room. Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is approaching.

Stay aware of weather updates and have multiple sources for weather alerts accessible to you.

