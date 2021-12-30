Boil-Water Advisory lifted off Twin Gates Townhomes

Twin Gates Townhomes’ residents can drink water with no fear after a self‐imposed precautionary Boil Water Notice was lifted on Thursday.

Customers living in the Twin Gates Subdivision were advised on Tuesday evening to use caution following a water main break in the area.

According to Oxford Utilities General Manager Rob Neely, the line in the subdivision was damaged by contractors working in the area late yesterday afternoon.

“Our water crew mobilized and assessed the damage, which required disconnecting the line that feeds Twin Gates Subdivision,” said Neely.

The crew found and turned off the valves and began repairs at 7 pm. The boil water notice was issued to residents at the same time. Repairs were completed around 9 pm that same day and water was restored.

Water samples were collected and transported to the Mississippi Department of Health Wednesday morning for testing. Residents were not able to use tap water directly unless boiled until the water was deemed safe.

MSDH submitted test results back to the city on Thursday deeming the water properly treated and safe for drinking and other common uses of potable water.

Residents were notified that the notice was lifted on Thursday afternoon.